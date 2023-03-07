Disney Gives Historic Attraction “Death Sentence,” Is this the End?

Walt Disney World has essentially given one popular attraction a “death sentence,” limiting its hours by a considerable amount.

EPCOT is famous for its mixture of thrilling attractions, educational experiences, and world history, combining all of these into one giant theme park. Sure, the “Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow” is certainly struggling with an identity crisis, with construction walls up seemingly everywhere, but were confident that when EPCOT returns to its full glory, it will be something to behold.

Disney is currently in the process of adding a Moana-inspired attraction, one that will recontextualize how Guests see the theme park.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Park’s newest ride, has been a slam dunk among Guests and coaster enthusiasts alike, providing an incredible and unique experience for Guests. This attraction marked the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT and hopefully is a taste of what’s to come.

Disney is always adding and tinkering with new rides, something The Walt Disney Company is doing at not just EPCOT but Magic Kingdom as well. TRON Lightcycle/Run is set to open this April at the Magic Kingdom, and we here at Inside the Magic could not be more excited.

However, with tinkering comes changes, and sometimes, we aren’t a big fan of everything Disney decides to touch.

Impressions de France is regarded by many as one of EPCOT’s hidden gems. It may not be as exciting as Cosmic Rewind or Test Track, but Guests willing to be immersed in European culture should look no further than the France Pavillion at World Showcase.

This 18-minute film showcases the grandeur, charm, and romance of one of Europe’s most enchanting countries. Unfortunately, Disney does not seem to have much faith in this attraction, cutting the showtimes by a considerable amount.

Previously, Impressions de France was shown throughout the day in the Palais du Cinema at World Showcase. Now showings are only available to Guests during an incredibly short window.

Impressions de France is now showing between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., meaning Guests only have a very brief chance to experience the show. Guests essentially need to “rope drop” EPCOT in order to make it to the France Pavillion in time.

We can’t say for sure why Disney is making it so hard to enjoy this film, but we hope this is not an indication of what Disney is planning on doing with it in the future.

Do you enjoy this film?