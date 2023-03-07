Disney Issues Apology For State of Iconic Magic Kingdom Attraction

One of the most iconic and beloved attractions in all of Walt Disney World faced issues, with Disney publicly apologizing.

Everyone knows that the “main attraction” of the Disney Parks and Resorts is, well, the attractions. From thrilling adventures through the mountains on Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to educational experiences at EPCOT, like Living with the Land, Guests can find a wide variety of rides and attractions at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Some of Disney’s rides have become some of the most beloved and well-known attractions in the world, with people who have not even been to Disney knowing about “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain. Unfortunately, like any theme park, these rides need downtime, whether to fix something like Big Thunder Mountain or for Disney to completely overhaul it, such as the recent closure of Splash Mountain.

Space Mountain at Walt Disney World recently faced some technical issues, meaning Guests were not able to experience it for most of the day.

A message was sent out to Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Monday, with Disney apologizing for the state of this iconic attraction. This came from Melissa Valiquette, Vice President of the Magic Kingdom Park.

In other news, TRON Lightcycle/Run is set to open in just a few short weeks. The new roller coaster will be located right next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom and looks to be a promising addition to the Disney Resort. Many early reactions have called it fun but short, though most Disney roller coasters are roughly the same length.

The ride is a copy of the version found at the Shanghai Disney Resort, which opened in 2016, with Walt Disney World’s version being announced a year later in 2017. After multiple delays, The Walt Disney Company finally confirmed that, yes, TRON Lightcycle/Run would be opening on April 4, 2023.

Will you be riding TRON Lighhtcycle/Run when it opens this April?