Disneyland Makes History, First-Ever DVC Lounge Imminent

Calling all Disney Vacation Club members from the Californian region! Disney has just announced a brand new lounge is coming soon to Disneyland Resort.

Related: Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding Event Returning Soon to Disneyland Resort

Walt Disney World Resort DVC Lounge: Time for Disneyland to Have One Too

For the first time in the history of Disneyland California, a Disney Vacation Club lounge is coming to the Park next month. Disneyland Resort will join Disney World in providing a place of comfort and relaxation for their Disney Vacation Club Members. The Disney World lounge is conveniently located within EPCOT, where DVC members can sit back and relax and enjoy an air-conditioned lounge stocked with goodies and essentials.

What Is the Disney Vacation Club?

The Disney Vacation Club is a vacation timeshare program owned and operated by Disney Vacation Development, Inc., a subsidiary of Disney Signature Experiences, a division of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, a segment of The Walt Disney Company. Like a timeshare, DVC allows you to buy Vacation points that you can use at eligible Disney Resort properties. The points you gain are unlike miles or points you get through the hotel, credit card, or airline loyalty programs. Instead, the issues are part of a different Disney points system exclusively for Vacation Club members.

DVC members buy a real estate interest, which is a flexible timeshare, and receive a stash of Vacation Club points that can be redeemed for hotel stays at Disney properties and beyond.

Related: Get Ready For the Disney100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort

How Much Does It Cost to Join the Disney Vacation Club?

I’ll get right to it: joining the Disney Vacation Club is expensive for Guests. Members have to buy at least 150 Vacation points at enrollment, and as of last year, the cost per vacation point is $207, meaning your purchase starting price starts at $31,050. There’s also a one-time document preparation fee of $250. Then you have to spend no less than $629 in closing costs. Not to mention an $88 monthly membership fee (you can pay it yearly for $1,056).

Want to find a cheaper way to join the DVC club? You can purchase points directly from another DVC member at the resale market, leading to better savings over time.

Related: All-New Interactive Experiences Debuting at Disneyland Resort

Details About the New Disneyland Resort Disney Vacation Club Lounge

Industry insider and digital reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin on Twitter) reported on the Disney Vacation Club lounge coming to the Disney Park earlier today.

NEW: The first-ever DVC Member Lounge at the Disneyland Resort will open on April 19. "Disney Vacation Club Star View Station – a Member Lounge” will be located in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park. pic.twitter.com/MwTdYp2Rtn — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 30, 2023

Gustin mentions that the new lounge is coming on April 19 to Disneyland Resort for California residents. The lounge will be located in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park. According to Disney:

“The lounge will also be home to historic Disney gems, such as the K7 Space Suit worn by the Tomorrowland Astronauts during the early years of Disneyland, and the Space Station S-1 Model from the “Disneyland” television series.”

Elibigle DVC members can enjoy several amenities, like a dedicated Disney Vacation Club member services team, comfortable luxury seating, free Wi-Fi, charging stations for your devices, and complimentary soft drinks.