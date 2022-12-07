Disney’s Fairytale Wedding Event Returning Soon to Disneyland Resort

Weddings are a special time to celebrate a lifetime of love, togetherness, and special moments. And what better venue could you have for your wedding than Disney? Whether it’s at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Aulani Resort & Spa, or even the Disney Cruise Line, there is a lifetime of memories to be had when you celebrate your wedding at a Disney venue.

For those looking to get married at Disney or who simply want some wedding ideas or inspiration, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings announced a special upcoming event just for you!

It was announced today that Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Showcase will return to the Disneyland Resort next year. It will be held at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa on March 4, 2023.

This showcase is the perfect opportunity to begin thinking about your wedding ideas, get inspiration, and connect with someone from the Fairy Tale Weddings team.

At the event, Guests can tour wedding venues, look at floral arrangements and decor, sample foods and drinks, and discuss some options with Disney Wedding planners and vendors.

Additionally, Guests can discover varying meal options via a menu-tasting experience, where they can learn more about food options from Disney chefs and get ideas for a wedding menu.

Registration for this event opens on January 6, 2023. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot when registration opens! You can also follow @DisneyWeddings on Instagram to find more details about the event.

Here is more about the “why” behind Disney weddings, per Disney’s Fairytale Weddings & Honeymoons:

Our passion is to discover new, creative ways to honor love stories. And because every couple is unique, we’re devoted to finding ways to celebrate them that are just as special. When love takes your breath away, we’ll help you find a breathtaking location to share your vows. And before getting lost in the moment, you’ll discover Disney service made it possible for you to be truly present in it. We even partner with a designer to create wedding gowns inspired by princesses and engagement rings with a touch of pixie dust. We celebrate real couples’ love stories on Disney+ and inspire truly magical ceremonies. Wherever and however love stories have been honored, whether an engagement, wedding, honeymoon or vow renewal, for 30 years we’ve brought them to life in truly magical ways. And we love that there’s so many more yet to be written.

Will you be attending this showcase, or have you attended one in the past? Share your experience below!