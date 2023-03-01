All-New Interactive Experiences Debuting at Disneyland Resort

As the Disney100 celebrations continue, all-new interactive experiences are making their way to Disneyland Resort! Are you ready to enjoy the wonders of Disney’s 100th anniversary?

With the Disney100 celebration in full bloom at Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure continue to welcome a long list of new and returning magical offerings, including the long-awaited return of the “Magic Happens” Parade to Disneyland Park, an overdue refurbishment of Indiana Jones Adventure, the premiere of an all-new musical inspired by Marvel, and a brand-new area inspired by Disney’s hit movie Big Hero 6 (2014) that will bring beloved characters from the film to Disney California Adventure. And surprises keep coming, as Disneyland Resort is welcoming all-new interactive experiences for the first time as part of the Disney100 celebrations.

As shared by theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), starting today, March 1, a new interactive experience will be available at Disneyland Resort for the first time with the debut of several Disney100 platinum statues and medallions that will interact with Guests’ MagicBand+.

Starting today at Disneyland Resort — various Disney100 platinum statues and medallions will now interact with MagicBand+. These work similar to the 50th statues at WDW — just look for a MagicBand+ sign placed in front of the decor.

As Gustin commented, this kind of interactive experience debuted at Walt Disney World as part of the Resort’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. Still, the technology is making its first appearance in the Southern California Resort just now.

As of this article’s publishing, Disney officials have not shared the locations of these interactive statues and medallions, but surely they will be found throughout Disneyland Park, California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District, with more information on the Disney characters and locations soon becoming available in the Disneyland app. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information on these interactive experiences at Disneyland Resort becomes available.

Guests visiting Disneyland Resort have so much to see and do! The Disney100 celebrations have brought two brand-new nighttime spectaculars to the Resort — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color — ONE at Disney California Adventure — along with platinum decorations throughout the Parks and Downtown Disney District, including an all-new magical look for Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park and dazzling outfits for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends.

With so much magic in the air, visiting Main Street, U.S.A., Fantasyland, Adventureland, New Orleans Square, Tomorrowland, Frontierland, Critter Country, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and very soon Mickey’s Toontown is much more exciting! And with Avengers Campus, Cars Land, Pixar Pier, Buena Vista Street, Grizzly Peak, Hollywood Land, Paradise Gardens Park, and soon San Fransokyo at Disney California Adventure, just steps across Disneyland Park, the fun will never stop during your next Disneyland trip!

