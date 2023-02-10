Disney recently announced a delay to its year-in-the-making reimagined land, despite Guests already exploring the location.

For almost a year, Guests visiting Disneyland Resort have been forced to miss an iconic location of the Southern California theme park as it undergoes a massive reimagining, bringing all sorts of fun, interactive activities for the young — and young at heart — to enjoy. And based on a recent announcement from Disneyland officials, Guests will have to wait even longer before they can visit the beloved land again.

Disney officials recently announced a delay in the long-awaited opening of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park. Disney initially announced that the year-in-the-making reimagined land would welcome Guests on March 8, 2023, after nearly a year of closure and extensive work. However, due to winter storms impacting the construction, Mickey’s Toontown will now open for all Guests on March 19, 2023, per the official Disneyland website.

Theme parks and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared the statement released by Disneyland officials on Friday: “Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum, we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey’s Toontown to March 19. We can’t wait for our Guests to visit and experience the reimagined land.”

While the highly anticipated opening of Mickey’s Toontown has been pushed back, Guests visiting Disneyland Park have the chance to explore a part of the beloved land, as the newest attraction in Disneyland Resort, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, recently opened its gates at the Southern California theme park with dozens of hidden details for Guests of all ages to find and enjoy.

