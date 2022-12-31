Disneyland recently welcomed a terrifying, 10-foot-tall animatronic ahead of the extensive refurbishment of Indiana Jones Adventure, and while the news are exciting, we have one thing to say. Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?

While fans, both young and young at heart, are always eager to experience a magical day at the Anaheim theme park, one particular attraction has gathered a rather large number of complaints due to its “lackluster” condition. Indiana Jones Adventure, in Adventureland at Disneyland Park, has faced multiple problems throughout 2022, from constant breakdowns to closures, broken effects, and more; Guests visiting the fan-favorite attractions often leave disappointed by their experience.

However, as thousands of fans have begged them to do, Disney recently announced an extended closure of the fan-favorite Adventureland attraction starting in early 2023. While Disney officials have not stated the extent of the work that will take place at Indiana Jones Adventure, many fans are speculating about the significant changes coming to the attraction — including new features from the latest installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Despite these speculations, one thing is sure; the attraction will receive a massive — and terrifying — upgrade.

The Orange County Register recently reported the sighting of a 10-foot-tall audio-animatronic king cobra that will reportedly hiss and strike at riders in Indiana Jones Adventure once the attraction completes its extensive refurbishment. The audio-animatronic is currently being worked on in preparation for its installation, per the report, and will most likely replace the equally large snake currently in the attraction, which has been static — likely due to a malfunction — for quite some time.

Indiana Jones Adventure is scheduled to shut down on January 9, 2023, so if fans want to venture into the temple of Mara along Dr. Indiana Jones one last time before the attraction shuts down until Spring 2023, now’s their chance!

