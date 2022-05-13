Disneyland Guests Comment on Fan-Favorite Attraction’s Lackluster Condition

Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney’s original dream come true, is home to some of the most popular attractions in the world. With classic iconic attractions, new innovative experiences, world-class entertainment, heartwarming character interactions, and delicious food and drink offerings, Disneyland Resort has something to make every Guest’s visit a magical experience.

However, since Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort were reopened, Guests have pointed out that their overall experience at the Parks is not quite the same as it used to be. Guests have recently shared reports of overflowing trash cans, queues full of litter, and more at both parks. This is without mentioning the breakdowns and evacuations that appear to be more frequent each time at several Disneyland attractions.

Recently, Guests posted about their experiences while riding one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland, commenting on its current state and how disappointed they felt during their last visits.

Redditor u/ericcc530 posted about how Indiana Jones Adventure desperately needs help if it is to return to its former glory. They commented on the queue video being a shortened version running on a loop and several effects being down, including the gates to the Temple of the Forbidden Eye at the beginning of the ride now being static and the giant snake in the middle of the attraction.

They also mention they wouldn’t mind an extensive closure of the ride if it implied getting these issues fixed, just like Pirates of the Caribbean is currently under a massive refurbishment. However, Disney has not announced any official plans of doing an extensive refurbishment of this beloved attraction.

I’m genuinely curious as to whether there’re any plans to restore the IJA to its former glory, because it’s not pretty right now. I think we’ve made peace with many effects being gone but it’s unacceptable at this point. The queue video is now cut very short and looped. It looks like they still haven’t found a company or patented a cable to rotate the doors. And the snake doesn’t even move anymore. I would not mind, at all, if they had to close for a prolonged period of time to actually fix these issues. I’m not sure what those refurbishments were for.

Fellow Redditor u/liluzienthusiast commented on this post, saying that the moving gates will probably never come back, as they were affecting the structural integrity of the attraction, a similar situation to Expedition Everest’s Yeti at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. He added that Disney had recently made an extensive refurbishment to the attraction to fix some issues regarding the falling rock effect at the end of the ride but that there are no official plans for another refurbishment in the near future.

The doors will never move again and it’s not a cable thing it’s a it ruined the structural integrity of the building and they don’t want it to get to a dangerous level where it can’t operate. The film room video was cut to just the safety portion to speed up the wait time for guests and make the cast members job easier. There was supposed to be an “extensive refurb” where they fixed some rock work and replaced the bridge so it swayed again…But even then that’s all the plan would be for the “extensive refurb”

In another Reddit post made by u/rosariobono, it is mentioned that the giant snake previously mentioned was replaced by a static one, based on information the original poster received from a Disneyland Cast Member.

I just got off Indiana Jones adventure temple of the forbidden eye, and the snake was immobile, it didn’t even move its fangs. I asked a CM after getting off and they said the old snake moved, it got replaced and doesn’t anymore. Apparently the snake got the disco yeti treatment? Last time I went on about a month ago i remember it moving. Is this true or is it just a coverup story as the ride just reopened after being down?

Comments on this post mention that the snake has been static since before the pandemic, similarly to the coffin in the hallway of the Haunted Mansion, which has been static for some time now. Another Redditor comments that on a previous visit, they experienced the attraction twice, and both times the snake didn’t move, the falling rock didn’t move, the fire effects seemed lower than they previously were, and there were about ten seconds of complete darkness in one of the ride’s scenes due to the effects of it not working.

On a recent visit, we noticed that many of this attraction’s effects were indeed not working. While the reason for this is unclear, Guests can only wait for Disneyland officials to resolve the issues on this attraction, as, again, there are no official plans or announcements regarding this attraction in the near future.

