We’ve taken the tour in the past and had such a great time! The best part was we got to ride Haunted Mansion Holiday without a wait and got to sit in reserved chairs by It’s a Small World for the Christmas parade and enjoy hot cocoa in a take home mug and a Mickey Gingerbread cookie. That’s all gone now. Instead we get to listen to the same stories from a decade ago, stand in a crappy location, and get a disposable cup of cocoa with a gingerbread loaf (no Mickey in sight). And no Haunted Mansion. We got to ride IASW instead which has had a wait time the last couple days of about 5-20 min. Apparently you have to book the $6000 guide to get the chairs now. So thanks Disney for removing any value from the tour. I could have sat for two hours and held seats instead of paying the $110+tax per person. Note: yes, I have already written to Customer service and am going to go to city hall to complain. I know I won’t get a dime back, but this is terrible and I wanted to warn others.

Unfortunately, the original poster was not alone in this feeling, as their post quickly racked up over 500 upvotes and 60 comments sharing similar experiences.

Fellow Redditor u/LilPiggyQT commented, “So my friends and I have done the tour for years as a tradition and this year was definitely disappointing. Someone had mentioned that the chairs were gone so I brought a huge picnic blanket to sit on and I was sad we didn’t get the Gingerbread Mickey this year. Also the mug was not a Christmas mug (just a Disney Parks one). Will not pay the price for the tour again unfortunately if this will be the norm.”

User u/elainapaige52 added, “Had this exact same experience earlier this month. Had previously taken the same tour pre-pandemic and expected it to be somewhat similar. I brought my mom and she has a bad knee. I told her we’d have reserved seating for the parade (like last time) and we ended up having to stand the whole time (this after the 2 hr walking portion of the tour). We did see reserved seating, but apparently it was for dining packages? Would have gone that route had we known. There were lots of older folks on the tour that were also expecting seating for the parade. It does say ‘tour liable to change,’ but was disappointed in the quality for $$$.”

User u/Eswyft sadly commented, “Sorry you had that experience. This pretty much sums up everything now, costs way more, get way less.”