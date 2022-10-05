Disney Announces Return of Long-Lost Experience

As things return to normal at Disney Parks worldwide, an exclusive experience will finally make its way back into Disneyland!

Disney Parks worldwide were strongly affected by the strike of the COVID-19 pandemic, as was the entire world. From the different complications to travel across the country and internationally to the extended closures at the Parks, canceled and modified experiences, and several measures being implemented and modified across Disney Parks and Resorts, the effects of the pandemic can still be felt when visiting the Happiest Place on Earth.

However, Disney recently announced some exciting news, with a long-lost experience finally returning to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

As Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) shared, Guided Tours are finally returning to Disneyland Resort, with reservations for these exclusive experiences becoming available today, October 5. The returning tour offerings will be “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.”

EXCITING NEWS! Guided Tours are returning to @Disneyland! Starting today, you can make reservations for two exciting tour offerings: “Walt’s Main Street Story,” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.” ✨ https://t.co/VPhHQRGHSI pic.twitter.com/gbEPtk5zPy — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 5, 2022

Per Disneyland’s website, “Walt’s Main Street Story” will be available starting tomorrow, October 6, and will cost $160 (tax not included) per Guest, lasting approximately 90 minutes. “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” will be available starting on November 11 and will cost $110 (tax not included) per Guest, lasting approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

As of this article’s publishing, the exclusive Guided Your “Walk in Walt’s Disneyland Footsteps” remains temporarily unavailable, per Disneyland’s website, but will surely make a triumphant return to the California theme park very soon.

You can click here to book your “Walt’s Main Street Story” Guided Tour and here to book your “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” Guided Tour.

More on Guided Tours at Disneyland Resort

For those unfamiliar with Guided Tours, they are exclusive experiences at Disney Parks that often provide access to otherwise restricted areas of the Parks, like Walt Disney’s Town Square apartment, led by a VIP Cast Member who will share all the details on Disney Park’s history and the experience you and your party book.

Disney describes the “Walt’s Main Street Story” Tour as follows:

Experience Main Street, U.S.A. through Walt’s eyes while uncovering the history and secrets of this iconic thoroughfare. Stroll Along a Storied Street

On this intimate walking tour, discover hidden details, little-known facts and endearing trivia about Disneyland Park’s magnificent Main Street, U.S.A.

Listen as your dedicated tour guide regales you with behind-the-scenes stories and enchanting tidbits throughout this 90-minute experience. Plus, learn about special links to Walt Disney’s boyhood town of Marceline, Missouri. It all culminates with a visit to Walt’s apartment high above the Disneyland Fire Station in Town Square where Guests will have the chance to enjoy refreshments on the patio—for the first time ever!

This exclusive experience includes a walking tour down Main Street, U.S.A., a visit to Walt’s legendary apartment, refreshments on the apartment patio, PhotoPass photos of your party with complimentary digital downloads, and a commemorative lanyard.

And Disney describes the “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” Guided Tour as follows:

Celebrate this joyous season with a look at how we make the magic shine so bright at both parks of the Disneyland Resort.

Discover the Merriest Place on Earth Gather ‘round for a festive tour of both parks for a close-up look at our dazzling seasonal transformation. Your guide for this 2.5-hour walking tour will share favorite Disneyland holiday traditions from around the world. You’ll also enjoy reserved viewing for A Christmas Fantasy Parade, delicious holiday treats, a wonderful wintry ride on “it’s a small world” Holiday and more. Tour Schedule Holiday Time at Disneyland Resort Tour is offered daily during Holidays at the Disneyland Resort. A seasonal tradition, portions of the tour are refreshed each year, so Guests returning to enjoy their favorite highlights can also look forward to discovering some new surprises. All offerings, experiences and collectible souvenirs are subject to change without notice. Valid theme park admission and park reservation are required and not included in the price of the tour.

Are you excited to see these exclusive experiences returning to Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments below!