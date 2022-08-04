COVID-19 Cases on the Rise at Walt Disney World

Reports continue to pop up of Guests getting infected by COVID-19 at Walt Disney World as the Park continues to adjust its safety measures.

Since Walt Disney World Resort reopened during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, things have constantly changed for Guests and Cast Members alike. With different safety measures being implemented and adjusted, including the use of facemasks, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing, and more, Disney World went to great lengths to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Now, nearly two years after this reopening, it would appear that cases of COVID-19 infections are beginning to be more common at Walt Disney World Resort once again, as the Park continues to loosen its safety measures and Guests visit with much more relaxed measures themselves. Inside the Magic has recently reported on several cases of Guests getting infected by COVID-19 during their visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Redditor u/upsidowning posted a poll on this subject that has since been removed from the r/WaltDisneyWorld Subreddit. In it, the original poster asked fellow Redditors if COVID-19 had infected them or a family member during their recent visits to Disney World.

While the responses leaned towards Guests who had not contracted this highly infectious disease, nearly half of the Redditors commented that they or a family member had been infected during their last trip.

Redditor u/notyourordinarylady commented:

Went mid July with my family and we all tested positive the day we got home. We are all vaccinated and boosted. We masked at the airport/airplane and didn’t at the parks, which we should have in retrospect. Noticed a lot of people coughing while we were at the parks.

User u/coasternut23 shared:

My neighbors (family of 4) and the family they traveled with got it there last week.

On the other hand, u/TheLastGunslinger stated:

I’ve been to WDW twice and Disneyland once in the past year, didn’t get COVID. I still mask on flights and when inside buildings.

And u/82mt82 added the following, complimenting the safety measures implemented by Walt Disney World during the ongoing pandemic:

I’ve been to the parks (sometimes staying on property) and Disney Springs probably 8-10 times since fall of 2020 (Florida Resident AP Holders). Neither my wife nor I got Covid. We’re both vaxxed and have had Covid at other times over the last 3 years. In my opinion, at least during the pandemic, Disney did as good of a job as possible with mask policies and social distancing. I feel like at this point, any social activity is luck of the draw as to the possibility of getting the newest strain of Covid.

However, these measures have changed significantly since the Parks’ reopening, with masks now being optional for Guests, plexiglass being removed from the Parks, and even hand sanitizing stations disappearing.

Redditor u/reluctantpsych commented the following on these changes, comparing two of her visits to Disney World:

Went in October when masking was still required and didn’t get COVID. Just came back from a 5 day trip mid-July and we all got COVID. I’m vaxxed and boosted so it wasn’t bad at all aside from some mild headaches and weird eyepain. I’m really kicking myself for not masking in doors. Luckily I was still on summer break so I could isolate but if I go again I’ll definitely mask indoors, it’s not worth it for me to use up my sick days.

The official Walt Disney World website states the following regarding COVID-19 at the Parks:

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and Guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By visiting Walt Disney World Resort you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. Help keep each other healthy.

It is essential for Guests visiting the Disney Parks to be aware of the different safety measures in place to keep themselves and others safe during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

