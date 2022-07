One Walt Disney World Resort Guest had been looking forward to his magical vacation for three years. He packed up and headed to Florida, only for his two-week trip to end swiftly in just four days.

@themeparksentertainment on TikTok shared a video of himself leaving Disney’s All-Star Music Resort with his family after his sister tested positive for COVID-19:

In accordance with Walt Disney World Resort’s guidelines, his sister stayed quarantined in the Resort hotel room. The Guest masked around her and tested negative for COVID-19 before leaving the room. He also wore a mask when around other Guests.

The Guest picks up some food from the food court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort and a few items at the gift shop. He also headed to Disney Springs to buy some ornaments.

“Honestly, I ended up buying way more than I was intending to. I had a souvenir budget for two weeks; I stayed for four days. So I kind of went nuts. It was the last store I stopped in,” the Guest explains.

“Then, it was time to pack up and leave the room I was supposed to be in for another two weeks. I’m definitely disappointed my Disney trip was brought to such an abrupt halt, but I’m responsible, and I don’t want to put any other Guests or Cast Members at risk,” the Guest says. “I’m just sad because I was looking forward to this trip for three years, only for it to end in pretty much the worst way possible. So long, Disney.”

Has anyone in your family contracted COVID-19 while at Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.