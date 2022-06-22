Disney “Does the Right Thing,” Rewards Guest Who Admitted to Having COVID

As the overwhelming fear that surrounded the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has died down thanks to widespread vaccinations and overall lower case numbers, it might seem that things are back to business as usual at Walt Disney World Resort.

After all, face mask mandates have been lifted, new rides and attractions are taking shape — including the Moana-inspired Journey of Water at EPCOT — character meet and greets are returning in droves, and summer crowds are back at all of Disney World’s theme parks.

However, COVID-19 isn’t gone and, recently, one Guest contracted the novel coronavirus during a Walt Disney World Resort vacation. The Guest decided to cancel their trip, even though it was already in progress, and alert Disney officials regarding their positive COVID-19 test.

Now, the Guest has updated Reddit users about Disney’s response to the situation and it seems the company is doing the right thing and rewarding the Guest for being honest about having COVID. u/upsidowning wrote:

Update to my previous post about getting COVID mid-trip: Disney was lovely, per usual. They are crediting back unused DVC night points and comping us park tickets good through 2025. It's not the way we wanted this trip to go, but it's really nice to know that we aren't losing all the money we spent. Basically we will just be out the plane ticket home and what we're spending to drive home via rental car instead. It sucks, but Disney is making sure it doesn't suck more than it has to.

Other Disney Parks fans on the thread praised Disney World for “doing the right thing” given the circumstances — u/shinychicklet chimed in, posting:

So sorry to hear about Covid but relieved to hear Disney is doing the right thing! Did you call your airline? They may give you a credit to use for another time. Again, they need to discourage people with Covid from flying, so they really should credit you and not just take your money. I hope you start feeling better soon!

u/underbadger also hailed both Disney and the Guest for their reactions to the unfortunate situation:

I'm really glad that Disney is effectively rewarding your honesty by generously helping you out. I'm sure a lot of people would decide to power through their trip feeling ill and spreading Covid. Hope you get well soon.

Disney World offers detailed Guest experience updates for a pandemic-era world on its official website:

As we have done since reopening, we’ve been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Based on recent trends and regulatory guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making adjustments to these measures, which may continue to change at any time without notice. We encourage people to get vaccinated. Some images shown throughout this website may not represent current operational guidelines.

Have you gotten COVID during a Disney Parks vacation since the pandemic began in 2020?

