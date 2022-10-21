With the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Disney World, fans demand more changes to outdated Disney attractions.

While Disneyland is a place where the young and the young at heart can enjoy some of the most popular attractions in the world, like Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Pirates of the Caribbean, and The Haunted Mansion, some Guests would like to see some drastic changes be made within the Park, bringing new life to some attractions that could be considered outdated.

Redditor u/Ohnomypants1234 got the conversation going by asking fellow Disney enthusiasts what other attractions or shows they’d like to see replaced with the retheming of Splash Mountain. The discussion quickly snowballed, exposing some areas where Disneyland could improve in Guests’ opinions.

User u/Dorsey71 suggested Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride but commented that rather than a retheming, they would like to see a Halloween overlay at the attraction, bringing the Headless Horseman and Ichabod Crane to Fantasyland. “They’re feature in the same film, and an overlay seems like it would be easy to accomplish on this ride which consists of a lot of flats. Plus, it would be a great way to generate renewed interest in- and reinvigorate a classic attraction,” they added.

Fellow Redditor u/pementomento commented that Autopia needed a refresh, saying there’s “nothing more futuristic than sucking on exhaust fumes!” User u/chananay agreed, and u/xXTheFisterXx commented, “Autopia goes electric sponsored by Chevy volt or something,” making a fair point that electric cars would fit the futuristic theme much better than the current version of the attraction. User u/Therocknrolclown commented, “Haunted Mansion……with a much larger and longer Haunted Mansion.” As a fellow Haunted Mansion enthusiast, I could not agree more with wanting to see more of the 999 happy haunts that live in New Orleans Square.

Redditor u/goldenhorseshoewars added to the conversation by bringing the spotlight to Indiana Jones Adventure, saying they’d want it replaced with a better Indiana Jones attraction. They commented, “Indiana Jones is one of the best attractions of all time. I would love to see the ride almost gutted and reimagined with the latest technology,” which many fans would like to see since the attraction has definitely seen better days.

It is worth mentioning that all of these comments are purely suggestions, as Disneyland officials have not announced any plans to reimagine more attractions at the California theme park. But hey, dreaming about what could be doesn’t hurt anybody.