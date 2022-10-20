Desperate Guests Left Stranded on Splash Mountain Stream Videos to Kill Time

Some of the last Guests are riding Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort ahead of its 2024 retheme to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by Princess and the Frog (2009).
Unfortunately, many Guests report the water ride is experiencing issues with animatronics, water features, and other mechanics ahead of its imminent closure. This affected many Guests on Thursday, who ended up stranded on Splash Mountain after it broke down. Merie (@adoresring) tweeted a photo of her boat stuck on Splash Mountain:
ahhhh will be watching you play disney dreamlight valley from disneyland bcs the ride i’m on broke down and i’m stuck here 🤠
— merie🤎 (@adoresring) October 20, 2022
Merie replied to a YouTube video game streamer, saying that she’d been stuck on Splash Mountain for so long that she planned to watch a stream to pass the time! Thankfully, no one appears to have been injured during this Disneyland Park ride breakdown.
No closing date has been publicly announced for Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Walt Disney World Resort or Critter Country at Disneyland Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland:
Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.
A Hare-Raising Adventure
Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.
Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.”
Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!
You Will Get Wet!
This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.
A Splash of HistoryMany of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.
