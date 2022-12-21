Disney World Adds New Ban For Guests Effective Immediately

Walt Disney World Resort is a popular tourist location, but with so many Disney Park Guests visiting, it should not be a surprise that many end up breaking the rules.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each Disney Park has attractions for all ages young and old.

Disney Cast Members work hard each and every day to try and help spread Disney magic and give Disney World Guests a magical time. Disney has provided rules for every attraction, like supervising small children while on rides, keeping arms, feet, and legs inside the ride at all times, remaining seated until the ride comes to a stop, and many more rules that are in place for the safety of Guests.

However, it seems that a new rule has been placed on one popular Disney attraction.

TouringPlans shared a video on Twitter:

. We got a “no cell phones” announcement today on Big Thunder. A first for us! We put our phones away as soon as it registered- you can hear part of the announcement here.

We got a “no cell phones” announcement today on Big Thunder. A first for us! We put our phones away as soon as it registered- you can hear part of the announcement here. pic.twitter.com/d2oMDObK8i — TouringPlans (@TouringPlans) December 20, 2022

Disney just recently added signage to Space Mountain sharing that phones were no longer allowed on the attraction. Now, it seems the same rules will now apply to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. We could be seeing more bans put in place here in the near future, as well.

Disney describes Big Thunder Mountain Railroad as Legend has it that soon after gold was first discovered here in the 1850s, eerie things began to happen. Trains would take off and race through tunnels—by themselves.

After Guests arrive at the legendary Big Thunder Mining Company, descend into an abandoned mine shaft and board your train. As Guests enter the cursed cavern, the engine speeds up along the rickety track. Dodge exploding dynamite and falling boulders as you swoop around turns, drop into canyons and dart through the mysterious ghost town of Tumbleweed. Guest will rip-roaring adventure proves that some legends are true.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a thrill ride that includes drops and spots while they are in the dark.

What do you think of Guests breaking rules while riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad?