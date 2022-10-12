Disney has finally announced the highly anticipated debut of the all-new MagicBand+ at Disneyland Resort later this month.

Fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of the all-new MagicBand+ to Disneyland Resort with all the fantastic features the interactive gadget provides, especially since this will be the first time Disneyland Resort will implement the system. But they will not have to wait much longer, as Disney just announced the official arrival date for MagicBand+ to the California theme park.

MagicBand+ will make its highly anticipated West Coast debut on October 29, 2022, marking a massive milestone in the history of Disneyland Resort, as Guests will be able to enjoy an enhanced experience with this wearable technology for the first time ever, unlocking a new dimension of Disney storytelling at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Select Guests will be among the first to enjoy the interactive features of MagicBand+ at Disneyland Resort, as an exclusive presale will begin on October 19 for eligible Cast Members, Magic Key holders, and Disney Vacation Club Members. Per Disney Parks Blog:

Eligible cast members, Magic Key holders and Disney Vacation Club members will have the opportunity to be among the first to purchase MagicBand+ at the Disneyland Resort from select locations and get a first look at its features before the official launch! Starting Oct. 19, select merchandise locations around the Disneyland Resort will have MagicBand+ available for purchase with the presentation of a valid photo ID plus a valid company-issued ID, Disney Vacation Club membership or Magic Key pass. From there, you’ll be able to set up your band and try it out in the parks (valid park admission and reservation required)!

MagicBand+ will bring all sorts of features for Guests visiting the Happiest Place on Earth, from hands-free convenience to enhanced Park experiences.

Guests can use their MagicBand+ to enter Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure (valid Park admission and reservation required), quickly check in at Lightning Lane entrances, and link photos from a Disney PhotoPass photographer to their Disney account.

MagicBand+ will also bring Disney storytelling to a whole new level as the gadget comes alive with color-changing LED lights and haptic vibrations during select Park experiences and entertainment, like enhancing your visit to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. In addition, MagicBand+ will bring extra magic to performances of “World of Color” at Disney California Adventure and “Fantasmic” at Disneyland Park, along with other select nighttime spectaculars throughout the year.

MagicBand+ will also interact with the two recently announced nighttime spectaculars debuting on January 27, 2023, as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration: “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure and “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland.

And at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland, Guests will be able to become legendary bounty hunters in the new interactive quest Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters.

Guests can use their MagicBand+ at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, with varying features and experiences between the two destinations. While Disneyland is just introducing the fun features of MagicBand+, more innovations and experiences will come to the California theme park in the future.

MagicBand+ will be available for all Guests to purchase on October 26, 2022, at the following locations.

Downtown Disney District: World of Disney, Disney’s Pin Traders

Disneyland Park: Emporium, Pioneer Mercantile, Tomorrow Landing (reopening Oct. 26)

Disney California Adventure Park: Elias & Co., Trolley Treats, Oswald’s, Seaside Souvenirs

Hotels of the Disneyland Resort: Disney’s Fantasia Shop, Mickey in Paradise, Acorns Gifts & Goods

Over 18 colors and designs will be available at launch, including five MagicBand+ designs exclusive to Disneyland Resort.

Will you purchase a MagicBand+ for your next Disneyland trip? Let us know in the comments below!