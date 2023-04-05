Sad State of Popular Disney Experience a Reflection of the Park

It’s official. Club Cool is out of cool.

The popular refreshment attraction in EPCOT serves a variety of popular soda flavors from around the world. The location underwent some refurbishment a couple of years ago, reopening with all new flavor options for Guests, except for the infamous Beverly soda, which was brought back for the new Club Cool. The current range of soda flavors includes options from the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Korea, Madagascar, China, and several others. Beverly is the drink option from Italy, and is described as a “bitter, popular non-alcoholic apéritif that is a traditional part of Italian refreshment culture.”

The drink is known for its bitter taste and the “Beverly Challenge” where Guests compete to see who can drink the most of the sour soda. For over a week, Club Cool was out of every flavor except for Beverly, with even that flavor being given a “please try another flavor” sign as of a few days ago. While it seems as though some of the flavors have slowly returned, many fans online are using the extended shortage as a sign of EPCOT’s troubled state.

The Park is set to be the host Park for the Disney100 celebrations when they make their way to Walt Disney World later this year. EPCOT has been under construction since 2020 and has unveiled plans for a major overhaul of the Park over several years. Unfortunately, many of the plans have been scrapped, including a Mary Poppins attraction, planned ride refurbs, and a major interactive Play! Pavilion. Although there are still talks for changes to EPCOT, few details have been officially announced, and Guests are torn.

The state of Club Cool seems to reflect on the state of EPCOT as a whole, with many attractions needing updates and many people asking for the Park to be revitalized. As the Park focuses more on its seasonal festivals and the popularity of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to draw crowds, it seems to be ignoring much of the rest of the Park, especially with the modified EPCOT plans.

What do you think about the current state of EPCOT? Share your opinion in the comments below!

