EPCOT Inflicting “Despicable” Torture on Guests

Walt Disney’s dream Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow came to life years after his death. Though it’s more of a Theme Park than a place where people can live and work, Roy Disney ensured EPCOT Center honored his brother’s vision of learning and innovation. Learn about the importance of H2O at the upcoming Journey of Water inspired by Moana or immerse in international cultures around the World Showcase Lagoon. Travel to space in World Discovery or into the ocean in World Nature!

One of the most popular and nostalgic EPCOT Center attractions is Club Cool, a Coca-Cola-sponsored shop with samples of international Coke products. The store moved to a more modern location in 2021 but remains one of the few places to get a complimentary beverage at Walt Disney World Resort.

Unfortunately, Guests visiting Club Cool this week might be disappointed to find only the famously bitter, controversial Beverly on tap. Reddit user u/HatBox-Ghost- shared a photo:

Since it’s April Fools Day they only have the Beverly

Some thought it was an April Fool’s joke, as Disney Parks fans are known to prank unwitting Guests with the gross Italian soda. But according to more recent comments, the other sodas still haven’t returned.

“It’s been like this for a few days now,” u/gokickrocks- wrote.

“It’s been like this for weeks!!” u/Savings-Truck-3642 confirmed. “I’ve been craving the Dominican Republic coke for sooo long.”

Other commenters likened the change to torture. “Terrible, despicable, infuriating darkness,” u/randomperson69420999 joked.

“That is so not cool,” u/JerzyMama agreed.

“The unmitigated horror,” said u/Honest-City-4516.

Does Beverly deserve its bad reputation or is it misunderstood? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.