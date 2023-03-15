Disneyland Event Coming to EPCOT Later This Year

It’s official, the spotlight is on EPCOT now.

The Park has been under construction since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as crews worked to get the Park ready for the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration. While many new attractions have opened and EPCOT has had several new offerings for Guests, the walls around the Park are still up and work is still being done on several areas. Well, Disney may have just announced what it’s all leading up to.

The Walt Disney Company has kicked off its 100 year celebration this year, with many of the events, offerings, and merchandise being offered exclusively at Disneyland. However, it’s been revealed that later this year, the Disney100 celebration with make its way over to EPCOT. A somewhat surprising choice over Magic Kingdom, it actually makes sense that EPCOT will hold the event that celebrates the past 100 years of innovation and advancements made by the company as well its future.

Disney confirmed EPCOT will host the Disney100 celebration at Walt Disney World Resort later this year. pic.twitter.com/EeGtitp7OM — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 15, 2023

Along with a new fireworks and projection show, the Park announced that Mickey and Minnie will start greeting Guests in their platinum outfits as well as a new platinum Mickey statue. Spaceship Earth will also receive a new lighting design in honor of the occasion.

EPCOT, which stands for Experimental Prototype Community Of Tomorrow, was originally conceived as a living and working space all in one, for Disney Imagineers to work on developing technology and ideas. Now it’s a celebration of innovation, technological advancements, and cultural appreciation. While many have complained in the past about its lack of IP-based attractions, EPCOT has been working hard to bring recognizable characters and attractions to the Park while still being a top choice for older Guests wanting to “drink around the world.”

Disney is remaining tight lipped about what else the Disney100 will bring to EPCOT, but given its popularity and positive reactions at Disneyland, it’s safe to say it will be nothing short of magical.

