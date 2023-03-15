NEW Changes Are Coming to EPCOT

EPCOT has been going through quite a transformation for the past few years, and today’s newest announcements are no different.

Several projects are already well underway at EPCOT, including the Journey of Water attraction inspired by Moana, the completion of the World Celebration area behind Spaceship Earth, and World Nature, near The Seas with Nemo and Friends. With attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure already open, EPCOT will feel like an entirely new Park by the time it’s all finished.

Today, Disney released new updates and concept art of some important pieces of this puzzle. Starting off, Disney shared details of the brand-new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT. The lagoon show will incorporate music, water, pyrotechnics, lasers, and lighting. It will also include original compositions and “selections from the Disney songbook.” The much-maligned barges from the previous show, Harmonius (which will end on April 3), will also be removed from the World Showcase lagoon. EPCOT Forever, an alternate nighttime spectacular celebrating the legacy of the Park, will play in the interim while we wait for more details on the new show.

Disney also released concept art for the brand new CommuniCore Hall, which will sit in World Celebration. This building, and the adjoining CommuniCore Plaza, will be a multipurpose space for character meet-and-greets, entertainment, special events, and an outdoor stage. The exterior will match the aesthetic of the already-opened Creations Shop and Connections Eatery, and signage will advertise a Mickey and Minnie meet-and-greet inside (Guests can currently meet Mickey Mouse inside the Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival).

The interior seems to be an exhibit featuring art with an interactive flair, similar to the previous Innoventions attraction. Two highlights of the concept art are a large, colorful Figment statue and an interactive Inside Out display. It’s possible the exhibits and offerings inside CommuniCore Hall could change frequently, as they did when Innoventions occupied the space.

Finally, Disney announced that EPCOT would serve as the host for Walt Disney World’s Disney100 celebrations. They did not specify exactly what that entails just yet, but we can expect limited-time offerings and exhibitions that honor Disney’s legacy and the celebration of the past, present, and future at EPCOT.