Disney World Shares Details About New Nighttime Spectacular

Walt Disney World has just released a new first look at its all-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular, which is expected to debut later this year.

Earlier this morning, The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney World Resort gave Park fans a new look to EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular. Disney would say, “The show will feature an original composition and evocative selections from the Disney songbook – all woven together to remind us that we are more alike than different.”

According to reporter Ashley Carter, the show will incorporate music, pyrotechnics, lasers, and lighting. It is also expected to include an original composition and “selections from the Disney songbook.”

JUST IN: Disney has shared concept art of the new EPCOT nighttime spectacular coming later this year. The show will incorporate music, pyrotechnics, lasers and lighting. It will also include an original compositions and “selections from the Disney songbook.”

JUST IN: Disney has shared concept art of the new EPCOT nighttime spectacular coming later this year. The show will incorporate music, pyrotechnics, lasers and lighting. It will also include an original compositions and "selections from the Disney songbook." pic.twitter.com/5Q9FpMFQI7 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 15, 2023

Late last year at D23, Disney initially announced that in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, an extraordinary nighttime show would be coming to EPCOT at Disney World.

This show is set to replace Harmonious, an “infamous” spectacular recently introduced at the Park.

In the meantime, “EPCOT Forever,” which will be the show taking its place in the interim, is the perfect offering while the Entertainment team preps the Lagoon, including a phased removal of fireworks platforms following the final “Harmonious” performance on April 2. A limited-time spectacle of lasers, lighting, special effects, and fireworks, “EPCOT Forever” returns with a collection of songs that offer a trip down memory lane and a look toward the future.

Since the beginning, fans have been critical of the new show, calling Harmonious an “eyesore” and “grotesque.”

Are you excited to see a new show take over Harmonious at EPCOT?

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket, as well as a Park Pass reservation, is needed to enter each Park and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily.