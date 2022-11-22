Drunk Guests Ruin Beloved Disney Attraction

Thousands of Disney Park Guests from all over take over Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort each and every day.

Since Disneyland is known as the “Happiest Place on Earth” Guests expect to feel the magic around them while they are there. Disneyland is located in Anaheim, California and they have two very different and special theme parks in Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park.

Disneyland Park includes iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, while Disney California Adventure Park has attractions like Radiator Springs Racers, Jessie’s Critter Carousel, Soarin’ Around the World, and many other great rides for all ages.

Over the last couple of years, in particular, many Guests have become notably upset with the behaviors of others while visiting Disney Parks. Many Guests have noted that they believe behavior is at “an all-time low.”

One Disney Guest experienced bad Disney fan behavior while riding an attraction. The experience, they said, “ruined” their experience.

“A group of drunken people were in front of me on Space Mountain and had their phone flashlights on and shining on the track and surrounding area. That ride is no fun when you can see where you’re going.”

Space Mountain is a popular theme park ride located in Tomorrowland in Disneyland Park. Disney describes Space Mountain as a thrill ride, because Guests will drop, and go through the darkness. The

attraction gives you the opportunity to navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. You’ll board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space.Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown!Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience.

Have you had a bad experience at Disneyland?