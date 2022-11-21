“Unprecedented,” Disney Park Behavior at “All-Time Low”

Disneyland Resort

"Unprecedented," Disney Park Behavior at "All-Time Low"

Disneyland Guests are commenting that behaviors are at an all-time low, some noting that the behavior and attitudes they are seeing is unlike anything they’ve seen before.

Some examples of bad behaviors are “Lady laughing hysterically and watching as her 5 year old kid naked from the waist down was running around in circles peeing all over in the Esplanade like a lawn sprinkler”.

In a Reddit thread, Trevorda92 commented that “It’s all aspects of guest service restaurants, Disney, retail etc there are many many great guests but there’s so many loud entitled guests who think they can do whatever they want and have no consequences just because they paid to be there and companies won’t turn away paying guests or want to deal with these folks who are belligerent, dumb and frankly jerks.”  

Disneyland tries its best to make Disney magic and let everyone have a great time during their visit, but sometimes, it’s other Guests ruin the magic.

Atraincominatch added, “I’m here now and in The last two hours my 5 year old daughter was yelled at by a CM at the royal theater, hassled by some dad who wanted to stand where I was standing, and almost taken out by a group of people on Main Street.”

These are just some examples of Guest behavior that has been observed by others in Disneyland since the theme parks reopened during the pandemic.

Have you seen Guest’s behavior go downhill?

