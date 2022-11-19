Independent Study Claims Disney Park Stoppages Reach All-Time Highs

Posted on by Mark Friedman
According to a recent study by The Wall Street Journal, Disney Parks’ ride stoppages and wait times have grown to all-time highs.

This isn’t a surprise. If you have been to a Disney Park in Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort since the pandemic reopening, you have probably noticed that ride stoppages are a little more frequent and wait times are worse than they have been since the world shut down in March 2020.

Now we have data to prove it. Based on a recent study, the average monthly ride stoppages rose 58% at Disneyland from 2018 to 2022 as of late September and 42% at Walt Disney World over the same period, according to WDW Stats, a website that tracks the status of rides at Disney Parks and logs how long interruptions last. Total ride stoppages fell at the parks in 2020 partly because the parks were closed for months due to the pandemic.

In Walt Disney World, the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride is down an average of 118 minutes a day this year, according to data compiled by Thrill Data and Touring Plans. That is up from 104 minutes a day on average in 2020, the year the ride opened.

Disruptions are more common on some of Disney’s more intricate attractions, including Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure and the Indiana Jones ride, data show. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland has had 540 unplanned stoppages this year through mid-September, up from 490 for 2021, according to WDW Stats.

Ironically enough, The Walt Disney Company recently said that ride reliability remains firm in its parks. At the same time, it also reported that the parks division recorded revenue and profits.

Are you surprised that ride reliability is at all-time lows and wait times are at all-time highs? 

