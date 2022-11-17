Disney’s ‘Indiana Jones’ Attraction “Hanging on by a Thread”

One iconic Disneyland Resort attraction has seen its better days.

One of the most beloved rides to enjoy is Indiana Jones Adventure, but Disney Park Guests have noticed many issues with the ride, particularly in the last several weeks.

The attraction has had several malfunctioning animatronics and several other issues that fans have noted. Indiana Jones Adventure closed down for a brief refurbishment this week, but the attraction has still seen plenty of the same problems since reopening.

User @trythegraystuff recently shared a hilarious video where the ride continues to breakdown.

Some fans have said they believe the ride “hanging on by a thread,” and others have said that it is due for a major refurbishment. At this point, however, Disney has not announced extensive closure.

