Construction Continues on EPCOT’s New ‘Moana’-Themed Attraction

In 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana would be arriving at EPCOT. The new attraction will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and, according to Disney officials, will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Construction continues on the soon-to-be attraction — in fact, Disney recently shared a never-before-seen look at the attraction, along with the following information:

Designed for all ages, Journey of Water will allow guests to explore and engage with water as it travels from our skies to our oceans and back again. Walt Disney Imagineering partnered with artists and cultural consultants from Walt Disney Animation Studios to bring this experience to life, and our team tasked themselves with capturing the beauty of the natural water cycle within the attraction. We were also inspired by Moana’s fierce determination to protect her environment – her bond with water is unique, and we are excited for guests to learn about the importance of water and experience its playful personality just as she did. Fans of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana” will be delighted to see familiar shapes and characters carved into the rocks and waterways throughout Journey of Water. A great example of this is Moana herself, who will be positioned proudly – celebrating water’s arrival to our ocean.

Now, Twitter user and photographer, bioreconstruct, is sharing an updated look at the rock work at the construction site for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, writing:

A look at rock work paint so far in an area of Journey of Water. Hues are painted in varying layers. In part due to transparency of the paint, but also so that with weathering there is still realistic color variation. Arrow at an intended hole through the rock work.

Unfortunately, at this time we do not have an opening date for the attraction. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding Journey of Water.

Please keep in mind that the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction is just that — An attraction, not a ride. Think of it more as an experience.

Here’s how Disney officially describes the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana:

