Disney Closing Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction Later This Year

One of Disney’s most infamous and beloved theme park attractions will be shutting down later this year.

The Disney Parks and Resorts contain some of the most famous and recognizable theme park attractions in the entire world. Experiences like “it’s a small world,” Space Mountain, and Haunted Mansion have entertained Guests for decades, becoming synonymous with The Walt Disney Company.

New experiences have also emerged, with TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom being the most recent theme park addition.

However, there may not be a more infamous Disney Park ride than Pirates of the Caribbean.

This swashbuckling adventure can be found at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and multiple international Disney Resorts. The ride has seen several updates over the years, most notably with the inclusion of Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow in the early 2000s. Disney has also made strides in ensuring this experience is as family friendly as possible. Unfortunately, like any ride, Pirates of the Caribbean will be closing for refurbishment very soon.

Pirates of the Caribbean at Tokyo Disneyland will be closed from October 3 to October 27, marking a nearly month-long closure for this iconic experience.

Inside the Magic also reported on the rest of the ride and attraction closures happening at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. The complete list includes over 20 attractions, meaning Guests visiting in 2023 may not be able to enjoy everything they might want to.

