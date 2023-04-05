Disney Genie+ Sells Out in Record Time for Second Consecutive Day

Here we go again – Disney Genie+ sells out in record time, despite hitting another all-time high price, before 10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) – AGAIN. Let’s understand what this could mean for Park Guests in the coming days.

Related: Genie+ Glitch Gives Guests Free Photos

What Is Disney Genie+?

As mentioned above, Disney+ is the paid versDisney’sisney’s complimentary trip-planning service for Park Guests to use to do things like current or forecasted wait times for rides, see all the restaurants throughout each Disney Park, make dining reservations, get mobile Disney food orders, ho in virtual queues for certain attractions, and even get help from an AI system.

Now, Genie+ is the paid version where Guests reserve a specific time to arrive at their favorite attraction, bypass the regular stand-by lines, enter through the Lightning Lanes entrance, and get on their favorite rides without waiting as long as the posted time on the mobile app.

Recently, the price for Genie+ has only reached as high as $22, and I could purchase throughout the day without selling out. It seems now that things have drastically changed as the Genie+ service not only sold out in record time but also reached a new high of $35 for Park Guests. Yesterday was the first day Genie+ went above $30; today marks the second time for the paid program.

Disney Genie+ Sells Out – Again

Even though Disney Genie+ reached 35 dollars again, that did not stop Park Guests from purchasing through the app and getting their spots in the Lightning Lanes for attractions. For the second consecutive day, Genie+ sold out as of 10 a.m. this morning, leading to many angry Guests as the Parks are experiencing an influx of crowds due to the recently opened TRON Lightcycle Run coaster and Spring Break hitting schools across the country.

Higher Prices and Record Sellout Could Be Bad

With the price of Genie+ hitting a new all-time high and selling out in record time, this could mean bad news for Disney Parks Guests. The cost of Genie+ might continue to climb in the coming days and weeks, leading to an increase in crowd levels as more Guests will continue to pour in from various states for Spring and Easter break. Disney is already expensive enough, and the addition of Genie+ reaching higher levels makes it more difficult for families to enjoy themselves throughout the Disney Parks.

Or this could just be temporary, and Genie+ could drop back down and remain available throughout the day rather than selling out in the first few hours of the Parks opening. I guess we will have to wait and see. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.