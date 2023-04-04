Disney’s Genie+ Sells Out in New Record Time, Ignites Harsh Reaction From Fanbase

Disney’s Genie+, a paid service for reserving a time slot and getting in line to ride your favorite rides faster, has reached a new record-selling time.

Related: Is It Possible to Navigate the Parks Without Genie+? Yes – Here’s How

What Is Genie+?

As mentioned above, Disney+ is the paid version of Disney’s complimentary trip-planning service for Park Guests to use to do things like current or forecasted wait times for rides, see all the restaurants throughout each Disney Park, make dining reservations, get mobile Disney food orders, ho in virtual queues for certain attractions, and even get help from an AI system.

Now, Genie+ is the paid version where Guests reserve a specific time to arrive at their favorite attraction, bypass the regular stand-by lines, enter through the Lightning Lanes entrance, and get on their favorite rides without waiting as long as the posted time on the mobile app.

Recently, the price for Genie+ has only reached as high as $22, and I could purchase throughout the day without selling out. It seems now that things have drastically changed as the Genie+ service not only sold out in record time but also reached a new high of $35 for Park Guests. Here’s what we know.

Related: Genie+ Glitch Gives Guests Free Photos

Genie+ Sells Out Quick

As of 10 a.m. this morning (Eastern Standard Time), Genie+ sold out in record time as the paid service was bought up only hours after Walt Disney World opened. The Disney World Parks opened today between 7:30 a.m. (Early Park Admission) and 8 a.m. for Park Guests.

Although Disney Genie is accessible to anyone visiting Disney World or any other Disney Park, Genie+ is not, which makes this a wild new record for this paid service. On any given day or time, while Disney Parks around the world are open, Guests can easily open their Disney Park app and pay for Genie+ as they go along. That is no longer the case today.

With Genie+ reaching a new all-time high and selling out in record time, this could mean that Park Guests will have to pay even more than before to get in those Lightning Lanes to ride their favorite attractions. If this trend continues, this could be the new normal, meaning Park Guests will have to fight tooth and nail to try and get those reservations for quicker wait times.

Disney Fans React to Genie+ Selling Out in New Record Time

Fans were quick to spell out their harsh opinions on Genie+. Here are some things fans had to say about Genie+ selling out and reaching a new high price:

I can't get over this costs $35 per day pp when you used to get 3 FP free just 2 years ago- what a system. — 🌙 Jen B (@jenblanchette) April 4, 2023

I can’t stand this surge pricing. I can’t stand that they do this in general but this is infuriating. — Standing Clear Of The Doors (@MyWDWtraditions) April 4, 2023

We have no on to blame but ourselves…. — Zatstar (@Zatstar) April 4, 2023

Could today’s new Genie+ record selling time and new price high spell out doom and gloom for Disney fans? What are your thoughts on Disney’s Genie+ selling out in record time? Let us know in the comments below.