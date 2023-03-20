Genie+ Glitch Gives Guests Free Photos

A new promotion released today by Disney seems to have a major glitch – and unlike most Disney glitches, this one works in Guests’ favor.

Disney Genie+ service has been controversial in the Disney community. It replaced the previously complimentary Fastpass+ service with the intent of cutting down on Fastpass lines by making it a paid system. However, Guests complain that the service is glitchy, cumbersome to use, and entirely too expensive for what you get. Not to mention, several of the Parks’ top-tier attractions aren’t even included in the service and require an additional purchase to access the Lightning Lane. Despite this, the service has recently begun selling out on peak days, like the current Spring Break week.

Earlier this year, Disney announced a new perk for Guests who purchase Genie+. Starting March 20, Walt Disney World Guests purchasing Genie+ will also receive digital downloads of their Photopass attraction photos at no additional cost. This promotion was only valid for attractions ridden and photos taken on the day of purchase and did not include any additional Photopass photos.

However, when the promotion launched today, some Disney fans noticed a lot more was included than originally planned.

Update: I’m hearing from several people who purchased Genie+ in the past few weeks who are able to go back and download attraction photos. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 20, 2023

It looks like the complimentary attraction photo perk may have been extended to numerous Guests who purchased the Genie+ service in the past few weeks, not just those who purchased it today. Guest have reported on Twitter that they have been able to access attraction photos on the My Disney Experience app taken as far back as President’s Week.

Confirmed. I was at Epcot March 4th. pic.twitter.com/QS3ierFCfr — Christian Rainwater 🌧 (@IamRainwater) March 20, 2023

According to social media, Disney has yet to fix the glitch, and it’s unknown if they’ve flagged it yet. While it’s possible that they may remove access for those Guests, it would be a nice courtesy to allow Guests to have access to those photos, considering attraction photos are free for Disneyland Guests in California. If you’ve made a trip to Walt Disney World in the past 45 days and purchased Genie+, check your Photopass photos – you may be in for a surprise!