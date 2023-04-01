A former Cast Member recently spoke out on some of the interactions she had during her time at Disney with Guests making beyond-disgusting comments. How far is “too far” when it comes to character interactions?

Disney Parks worldwide are known as some of the happiest and most magical places on earth, with beloved rides and attractions, world-class entertainment offerings, and, of course, memorable character interactions. When visiting Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney Resort, Guests have the chance to meet, hug, and interact with some of their favorite Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Captain Jack Sparrow, Snow White, the Evil Queen, Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid — who will soon be replaced at the Parks by Halle Bailey’s version of the character — and many more!

However, interactions are not always magical, as Guest behavior can get out of line when interacting with their favorite Disney character. A former Cast Member shared the unfortunate, obscene, and disgusting comments Guests would make to her while working at Disneyland Paris.

Tatty (@tattylomas) recently shared “some of the saucy things people said to me when I was friends with Maleficent at Disneyland Paris.” In Tatty’s video, the former Cast Member shares some of the beyond-disgusting and obscene comments some Guests made to her, including “a man with chest” who said to Maleficent, “I think about you most nights,” adding that he thinks about him on the bed and about Maleficent “inserting her horns up his …” While the content creator didn’t finish her quote, we can all imagine where that comment was going.

Tatty also commented on a Disney adult who once messaged her on Instagram asking how much he would have to pay the performer to steal some of Maleficent’s shoes “because he likes to,” said the creator making a face of surprise as she paused, “over women’s shoes.”

The former Cast Member also commented on an issue she’s had on every performing job, with male and female Guests inappropriately touching her. “You are in my no-no square. Please remove yourself,” said the creator, adding, “the amount of people that would touch my bum, grab my bum when I was trying to be Maleficent. What are you doing?”

You can see the video below. Viewer discretion is advised.

While the interactions were undoubtedly inappropriate and uncomfortable, Tatty commented, “I also just wanted to say. I know a lot of this seems quite intense, but it didn’t feel like it was happening to me. It was very much happening to Maleficent. So, I’m all good, guys.” The Former Cast Member added that being accompanied by a character assistant helped her feel safer during these interactions as well, saying, “A lot of the times your character assistant, so the person that was looking after you, was really really good in these circumstances. They would make sure that you’re alright and that you’re safe, and then we’d carry on with the meet and greet.”

It is essential to mention that a Guest should always respect Cast Members and stick to certain conduct while visiting the Park, asking for permission before touching or taking a photo with a Disney character, not interfering with performances, not engaging in disruptive behavior, etc., regardless of their age, as they could potentially cause an accident endangering themselves, Cast Members and other Guests.

What do you think of these interactions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!