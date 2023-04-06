Disney Yields, Will Finally Compensate Marginalized Cast Members

After severe backlash, Disney has folded and will finally compensate some of its most marginalized Cast Members.

While Walt Disney World Resort has been a staple of family fun since 1971. With four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — packed with iconic rides and attractions, spectacular parades and firework shows, mouth-watering dining offerings, heartwarming character interactions, and more, there is no doubt that Cast Members are the true backbone of the Parks, helping create magic for all Guests every day.

However, many have complained about the terrible working conditions Disney Cast Members have to deal with, often being overworked and underpaid. Some even describe skipping meals, sleeping in cars, and performing sex work to survive. But as The Walt Disney Company continues negotiations with Cast Member Unions, the latest news have us jumping for joy, as some of the most marginalized Disney workers will finally have higher compensation.

Per the official Disney Programs Instagram account (@officialdisneyprograms), the hourly rate of pay for the Disney Collage program will increase later this year.

The complete announcement reads, “We are happy to share that the hourly rate of pay for the Disney College Program is increasing. Beginning June 4, all #DisneyCollegeProgram participants will receive a starting hourly rate of $16, an increase of two dollars per hour. This increase will apply to participants currently on the program and any future participants.”

While Disney will finally compensate its Cast Members with a pay increase, some current participants are concerned about increasing rent at some of Disney’s housing complexes, rendering the upcoming higher wages worthless. Instagram user @madsl93 wrote: “But then Flamingo Crossings rent is increasing as well. So we aren’t really getting a “raise” are we?” Disney has not shared any public comments regarding housing prices changing at Walt Disney World.

As of this article’s publishing, it is unclear if Cast Members participating in the Disney Culinary Program and the Disney International Programs will also receive this pay increase or if any changes will apply to these programs. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

What do you think of the upcoming pay increase for Disney College Program participants? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!