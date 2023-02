96% of Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members voted against the Central Florida Disney Park’s proposed $1/hour raise last week. The Service Trades Council Union (STCU) will return to the bargaining table with The Walt Disney Company after months of negotiations and protests. Cast Members want at least a $3/hour raise, citing an increased cost of living and a rapidly-rising homelessness crisis among Disney employees.

As tensions between the Central Florida Disney Park and its Cast Members rise, Disney fans on social media have begun to vocalize support. Disney influencer and travel agent @mxdarlingadventures made a video encouraging others to loudly and publicly support union efforts:

“There’s a serious problem here with Cast Members who are homeless because they just cannot afford the cost of living here in Orlando,” the Disney influencer said. “Obviously, that’s unacceptable. Disney is just offering them a one-dollar raise, which is nowhere near enough.”

“So if you’re seeing that, make sure you’re boosting it,” she urged. “Make sure you’re talking about it. Make sure you’re loud on social media. Make sure you’re putting that pressure back on the company to know that we’re watching them and we see them. We see the way they’re treating their Cast Members… Be loud. Support these Cast Members because they work godd*mn hard, and they deserve a living wage and benefits and to live comfortably.”

Commenters overwhelmingly agreed and urged those who typically only speak positively about Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort to condemn the poor treatment.

“I’m a huge Disney fan and member. But it makes me feel terrible going to the park knowing how they treat cast member,” @lorincox29 wrote.

Some tagged Disney directly. “A dollar??? Yikes @disneyparks do better. Your cast members make it magical PAY THEM LIKE $50k per year at least,” said @latteproblems.

