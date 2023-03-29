Tensions Ignite, Cast Member Unions Vote on Polarizing Contract

In what has felt like an eternity for Disney and Cast Member Unions, a new vote is taking place today regarding the new contract that was drawn up last week.

Related: Cast Members Go Above and Beyond for Guests During Ride Downtime

Cast Member Unions Vote: How It All Started

Disney announced their desire to increase pay by the end of the year last week in a meeting between the Walt Disney Company and Cast Member Unions. The tense meeting lasted a while as a deal was tentatively struck.

Contract negotiations began in the fall of 2022 in central Florida when Walt Disney World Resort clashed with Cast Member union workers (Service Trades Council Union) following a delayed sit-down due to Hurricane Ian. Then, again, negotiations for Disney Cast Member Unions pay increase abruptly ended in the early winter of 2022. The talks did pick back up towards the end of the year when Disney Cast Members protested outdoors in front of a Disney Park. However, the Service Trades Council Union negotiations have not been going well, as Disney Cast Members rejected a $1-per-hour pay increase proposed earlier this year.

Related: Disney Layoffs Begin With Hulu, Freeform Executives

Cast Member Unions Vote Begins Today on New Contract

Now, after a week of immense speculation on whether or not Cast Members would be part of the first rounds of layoffs, the time has finally come for Cast Member Unions to cast their votes. The agreement details Disney Cast Members will begin to receive a minimum of $5.50, with the plan to reach $18 per hour by the end of the year (if the contract is agreed upon, Union confirms all CMs will get at least $5.50 or more throughout the agreement). For Cast Members at Disney World making the minimum currently, this contract will provide 36% or more general wage increases over the deal’s life.

According to digital journalist Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1 on Twitter), Disney World union Cast Members have begun voting on the new contract as of this morning. The deal is to get these Cast Members an $18 per hour raise by the end of 2023. The Service Trades Council Union (STCU) highly recommends that Cast Member Unions vote “Yes” on the contract. Another industry insider, Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin on Twitter), just released a tweet stating that a vote tally should occur after 7 p.m. this evening, with a decision being made shortly after.

Disney World union cast members begin voting on a new contract today. After reaching a tentative agreement w/ Disney last week to raise minimum pay to $18 by the end of the year, the Service Trades Council Union (a coalition of six unions), is recommending a vote of "yes." pic.twitter.com/ul7jJLaVk7 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 29, 2023

Union members are voting today. We should hear a vote tally shortly after 7pm. https://t.co/hRcrjsPJ1q — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 29, 2023

This is developing news, and you can bet that Inside The Magic will be here to confidently and accurately cover this story as more information is revealed. Stay tuned, and make sure to check back with us!