Cast Member Unions, Walt Disney World, Reach Tentative New Deal, Pay Increase on the Way

As of 5 p.m. today, March 23, 2023, the Union representing Walt Disney World Cast Members met with Disney regarding their ongoing battle for higher pay. Finally, after 201 days of bargaining and 505 days since Cast Members last pay raise, Cast Member Unions have agreed on a pay increase. Here are the details that were just released.

Contract negotiations began in the fall of 2022 when Walt Disney World Resort clashed with Cast Member union workers following a delayed sit-down due to Hurricane Ian. Then, again, negotiations for higher Cast Member pay abruptly ended in the early winter of 2022. The talks did pick back up towards the end of the year when Disney Cast Members protested outdoors towards the front gates day in and day out. However, the negotiations have not been going well, as Cast Members rejected a $1-per-hour raise proposed earlier this year. Here are the new details about the Cast Member union and Disney World pay raise agreement.

Wyndham Orlando Resort and Conference Center are where Cast Members unions and Disney met to reach a new agreement about a recent pay raise for ALL Cast Members. The agreement details Disney Cast Members will begin to receive a minimum of $5.50, with the plan to reach $18 per hour by the end of the year (if the contract is agreed upon, Union confirms all CMs will get at least $5.50 throughout the agreement). For Cast Members making the minimum currently, this contract will provide 36% or more general wage increases over the deal’s life. Disney will collect data and reports to release their new plans officially. Voting on this new agreement will take place on Wednesday, March 26, at 7 p.m.

With this new information circulating the social media platforms, time will tell if the agreement is worth the time and effort of the Cast Member unions or if further negotiations need to occur. This deal sounds like a match made in heaven for all Disney Cast Members. What are your thoughts on this breaking news? Sounds off in the comments below.