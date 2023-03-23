Disney Employees Pushing For Higher Pay Once Again

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann
After months of debate, Cast Member unions are set to go up to bat once again for increased wages.

Disney World - Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World Cast Members have been pushing for higher pay for months at this point, with Disney not budging even slightly. Disney has been fighting with the union representing Cast Members for months, with a resolution yet to be made between the company and its employees.

The most recent development saw 96% of Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members vote against the Central Florida Disney Resort’s proposed $1/hour raise.  Cast Members want at least a $3/hour raise, citing an increased cost of living and a rapidly-rising homelessness crisis among Disney employees.

Now, negotiations between Disney and Cast Member unions are set to resume once again.

Unions are asking for $18/hr and retroactive wages. In a statement issued by Disney, the company says, “We look forward to resuming discussions with the union and reaching an agreement that raises cast member wages.”

This comes shortly after the Universal Orlando Resort announced wage increases across the board, with Universal Team Members starting at $17 an hour. This increase will go into effect on June 4, 2023, at the Orlando Resort, further shining a light on Disney’s inability to raise the wages for its Cast Members.

Theme park employees like the ones found at both Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World are crucial to the vibe, presentation, and overall experience of said theme parks. It only makes sense that they would be compensated in a way that reflects their importance. As of now, Walt Disney World Cast Members start out at $15 an hour at the Orlando, Florida Resort.

What are your thoughts on this story? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney news coverage. 

