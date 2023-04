At the end of a long day at the Central Florida Disney Parks, there’s nothing quite like an iconic Walt Disney World fireworks show. Aside from Disney’s Animal Kingdom, every Disney Park hosts unique nighttime spectaculars that draw thousands of spectators.

The beloved Happily Ever After recently returned to the sky above Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park after Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary Celebration ended, taking with it the unpopular Disney Enchantment fireworks show. After crowds swarmed for the first showings of Happily Ever After, a Guest shared the aftermath of one performance on Main Street, U.S.A. From @themeparkexpressyt on TikTok:

Despite the trash cans located every 30 feet, plastic bottles, paper napkins, and other litter were strewn across the ground. Guests trampled over the trash as over a dozen custodial Cast Members attempted to sweep up debris.

“Main Street looks like an absolute DUMP,” the Guest wrote. “Seriously, how hard is it to pick up your own trash?! HUGE thank you to these hard working custodial cast members for keeping this park looking beautiful!”

A Disney Cast Member shared their experience trying to keep up with the garbage in the comments. “As a custodial CM, this isn’t even the worst of it,” @wearethemagickingdom.

“I’ll pull the trash right before fireworks and after they are full and overflowing and we can’t always get to them cause of the crowds. Then we get in trouble… The other night, people were kicking the trash all the way down the street while I tried picking/sweeping it up. People have no respect.”

Have you ever seen a “trashed” Magic Kingdom after the fireworks? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.