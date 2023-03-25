Disney Fireworks “Ugly Explosions,” Need to Go Says Fan

The Disney Parks are known for their iconic rides, beloved characters, and immersive experiences.

On top of various attractions, food, and character interactions, Disney also provides a variety of entertainment in the form of shows, parades, and fireworks. Recently, Walt Disney World announced that they would be changing the nightly firework shows. Disney Enchantment in Magic Kingdom will be replace by Happily Ever After in April, and Harmonious in EPCOT will be retired and replaced by EPCOT Forever for a brief time until the new show is unveiled later this year in time for the Disney100 celebration to come to the Park.

Both of these shows include a high amount of fireworks, projections, and a soundtrack. According to a 2021 Forbes article, the Magic Kingdom fireworks alone cost roughly $40,000 to $50,000 per night. A recent Twitter thread asked users for their “most cancellable theme park take,” and @uhm__cat responded that the fireworks need to go.

Fireworks are stupid, loud, expensive, boring, and horrible for the environment. Disney has shown they can do so much more than ugly ass explosions in the sky. I personally think the projections and music alone are a good enough show without them🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/SncMWrDBHv — cat♐️ (@uhm__cat) March 21, 2023

Disneyland also has a nightly fireworks show, but they also heavily feature projections on the castle and down Main Street, allowing Guests to experience a show even if they aren’t in a great position to view the fireworks. The recent upgrade to the show at Walt Disney World shows they’ve incorporated similar projections on the store fronts and buildings down their own Main Street.

Some of the comments in response to @uhm__cat agreed, with one saying that Disneyland Paris has a fantastic drone and projection show that could do well as a replacement in the American Parks. Another comment claimed that if you’re not in the right position to see the castle projections, there’s nothing special about the fireworks, as “they’re literally the same kind of fireworks you see on fourth of july.”

The fireworks in Magic Kingdom draw massive crowds each night, making the area in front of the castle down Main Street nearly impossible to pass through. It can be difficult for Cast Members to control the crowds and direct traffic, especially in the middle of the show. One benefit of switching to an all-projection show, says @uhm__cat, is that it would give the Park the ability to offer multiple showings each night, which could help disperse crowds throughout the evening.

Should fireworks stay a part of Disney, or can they go? Share your opinions in the comments below.