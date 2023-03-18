In a recent video, Disney shared some of its best-kept secrets, taking fans behind the magic of the most impressive fireworks show at Disneyland.

Disneyland Resort is well-known for its world-class entertainment offerings, with breathtaking costumes, heart-stirring original and medley songs, mesmerizing choreographies, and impressive effects. From the reimagined Main Street Electrical Parade — which returned to Disneyland Park last year to celebrate its 50th anniversary — to Fantasmic!, the long-awaited Magic Happens parade, and the debuting nighttime spectaculars World of Color — ONE at Disney California Adventure and Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park.

Fans who have had the chance to enjoy Wondrous Journeys know that the emotional fireworks show illuminating the sky above Disneyland is perhaps the most impressive nighttime spectacular to perform at the Southern California theme park, and Disney Parks recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the most crucial elements that make the show truly “Wondrous.”

In the video, KC Wilkerson, the Principal Media Designer for Disney Live Entertainment at Disneyland Resort, takes viewers inside one of the control rooms that coordinate audio, video, lights, and all the other effects that make the magic happen during the breathtaking nighttime spectacular. During the performance, three or four technicians will carefully look at a live broadcast from the nighttime spectacular to ensure that every pyrotechnic launch, every light, and all the effects are timed perfectly.

In addition, Wilkerson shows the not-so-hidden projectors that help cover Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street, U.S.A., and the facade of “it’s a small world” with the breathtaking images featured in Wondrous Journeys, as well as the Isopar System that shoots 50-foot flames into the air during the nighttime spectacular after careful daily inspections, all while chatting with some of the Cast Members that make sure that Disneyland’s latest fireworks show is perfect on every performance. You can take a sneak peek at the magic behind Wondrous Journeys in the video below:

More on Wondrous Journeys, Disneyland’s latest fireworks show

Wondrous Journeys celebrates 100 years of Walt Disney’s legacy through over 60 beloved movies and features music and images from Encanto, Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, Peter Pan, Frozen, Treasure Planet, Big Hero 6, Moana, and more, with Baymax making a breathtaking appearance soaring above Sleeping Beauty Castle. The brand-new nighttime spectacular is part of the Disney100 celebrations currently taking place throughout Disneyland Resort and at Disney Parks worldwide.

If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park, Disney describes the nighttime spectacular as follows:

A Spark of Inspiration