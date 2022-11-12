Magic Kingdom Issues Warning for Late-Night Fireworks

Disney fireworks at Magic Kingdom are incredible- there really is nothing else like it! From seeing the night sky light up with your favorite colors to hearing beautiful Disney music at one of the most magical places on earth, it’s something truly special to experience.

One other neat thing is that you are able to get a good view of the fireworks even if you’re not at the Park. You can view these firework displays from Disney Resort Hotels like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

But even magic has designated hours. Currently, this season’s fireworks begin at 8:15 p.m. on select nights. However, this week is different, as Magic Kingdom has announced that tonight through Monday, there will be late-night fireworks.

In the Facebook group Walt Disney World Cast and Community, there was a notice posted, informing community members of late-night fireworks shows at Magic Kingdom.

Tonight through Nov. 14, we will be launching fireworks at Magic Kingdom Park between 11:30 p.m. and approximately 2 a.m. We apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this late-night inconvenience.

Disney fans suspect that this notice has to do with the filming of the annual holiday special, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which will air on ABC on Sunday, November 27, at 8 p.m. EST.

In case you haven’t made it to Disney World recently, here is a glimpse into the current running fireworks show “Disney Enchantment” at Magic Kingdom, per Disney World:

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along!

Have you seen this season’s fireworks displays at Magic Kingdom? What are some of your other favorite nighttime shows at the Park? Tell us in the comments!