BREAKING: Disney Stuns Guests, Changes Fireworks Show

Walt Disney World Resort stunned Magic Kingdom Guests this evening with major changes to the nighttime spectacular Disney Enchantment.

Disney World is home to so many fun attractions and experiences that leave Guests absolutely immersed in the magic no matter whether they’re visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

One of the most epic ways to end a day at Magic Kingdom is by enjoying the nighttime spectacular Disney Enchantment.

While there have been plenty of controversies surrounding the Cinderella Castle fireworks show– which replaced Happily Ever After– it has continued to be a staple for millions of Guests visiting the Disney Park each year.

Now, the show has been updated with a new introduction.

Twitter user @DrewDisneyDude shared a look at the new introduction for the nighttime spectacular.

FIRST LOOK: The new intro for Disney Enchantment has debuted tonight at Magic Kingdom featuring Roy O. Disney, Walt Disney, and more retro clips from the last 50 years of Walt Disney World! #WaltDisneyWorld #MagicKingdom

FIRST LOOK: The new intro for Disney Enchantment has debuted tonight at Magic Kingdom featuring Roy O. Disney, Walt Disney, and more retro clips from the last 50 years of Walt Disney World!#WaltDisneyWorld #MagicKingdom pic.twitter.com/M1MX7XitmC — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) August 23, 2022

Reporter Scott Gustin also shared a video of the show with the changes.

NEW: Video of the new Walt Disney intro added to Enchantment.

NEW: Video of the new Walt Disney intro added to Enchantment: pic.twitter.com/Jm9YrmBlQ3 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 23, 2022

Disney describes Disney Enchantment reads as “an incredible journey.” Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence.

Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy, and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana, and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love, and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true.

What do you think of these changes to the nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments!