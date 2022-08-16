Walt Disney Projections Spotted During Disney Enchantment Fireworks After Fan Backlash

On October 1, 2021 Magic Kingdom debuted a brand-new fireworks show, Disney Enchantment, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. In order to make way for this new nighttime spectacular, we had to say goodbye to the fan-favorite show, Happily Ever After, which sparkled into Disney history on September 29, 2021.

Once Disney Enchantment made its official debut, many fans did not hesitate to take to social media to share their honest thoughts and opinions on the show. One of the aspects fans were not happy with was the fact that there was absolutely no mention of Walt Disney, Roy Disney, or even Mickey Mouse. Many felt that if Disney wanted this to be a 50th anniversary show, there should have been more of the Parks included, especially Walt and Roy Disney.

Well, we have some great news to share. After nearly one year of Disney Enchantment, the company finally listened to the fans as a new addition has been testing — clips of Walt and Roy Disney!

Disney fan account onelittlesparkjl shared a video of the new Walt and Roy Disney projection addition, writing:

We’re gonna cry…truly cannot believe we caught this live on our YouTube channel but we cannot WAIT to see this in person soon 💙

It seems at this time that this was being tested and has not officially debuted during Park hours yet, but regardless, we are so happy to see Walt and Roy Disney added to Disney Enchantment.

If you have not yet seen Disney Enchantment, the official Walt Disney World website describes it as:

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along! This nighttime spectacular debuted as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

Disney Enchantment shows nightly at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date information as showtimes are subject to change.

Are you happy to see Walt Disney added to Disney Enchantment? Let us know in the comments below.