Disney Park Adds New Offering to Help Guests Beat the Heat

As high temperatures hit Disney Parks worldwide, a new offering has been added to help Guests beat the heat.

Disneyland Paris has recently added several “spray refreshment” areas throughout the Park to help Guests stay cool during their visit to the Park, especially in light of the recent heat wave striking Paris and other European countries.

User Adri DLP (@Adri_avengers) shared an image of one of these refreshment locations.

The Production Courtyard at Walt Disney Studios Park was also turned into a water spray refreshment area for more Guests to enjoy a refreshing splash during their visit, as seen in an image posted by Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks).

[Live] Place des stars has turned into a water spray refreshment area due to the heat! Great idea

[Live] Place des stars has turned into a water spray refreshment area due to the heat! 💦 Great idea 👌 pic.twitter.com/BbaP1dwEvT — Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) July 19, 2022

However, this specific location has been turned into a shaded queue area for the official opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris today.

The system put in place on the Place des Stars to manage the influx of visitors to Avengers Campus is quite impressive…

Photo taken this morning before the rush Thanks to Karl Kirchner

Le dispositif mis en place sur la Place des Stars pour gérer l'aflux de visiteurs à Avengers Campus est assez impressionnant…

Photo prise ce matin avant le rush 😅 📸 Merci à Karl Kirchner pic.twitter.com/cWEbEL41o6 — DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) July 20, 2022

Imemegination (@imemegination) shared one of these refreshment sprayers, commenting that while Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World have Splash Mountain to help Guests cool down during the summer, Disneyland Paris has a “vaporisateur.”

At Disneyland and Walt Disney World you have Splash Mountain, at Disneyland Paris we have vaporisateur

At Disneyland and Walt Disney World you have Splash Mountain, at Disneyland Paris we have vaporisateur pic.twitter.com/l6O39YHjts — Imemegination (@imemegination) July 19, 2022

While it is true that these newly implemented refreshment alternatives lack any theming, the quick response from the Park is something many Guests will appreciate during their visit.

We recently saw Hong Kong Disneyland implementing similar measures to provide Guests with several options to cool down and beat the summer heat, including the addition of water splashers and mist sprayers to the Park’s entertainment offerings and interactive activities. You can read more about that here.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

But perhaps the most exciting news of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus, which is now officially open and ready to welcome recruits to join forces with some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and live their own Marvel adventure. Guests are now able to experience the different dining offerings at Avengers Campus, like Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, as well as new heroic attractions like Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ renamed version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in Disney California Adventure, and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

The opening of Avengers Campus in the Parisian Park is part of a multi-year expansion project that will include Frozen and Star Wars-themed areas. We recently saw massive cranes carrying out the initial construction tasks for the next big project at Disneyland Paris, a Frozen-themed expansion. You can read more about this development here.

