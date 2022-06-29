Disney Park Modifies Entertainment Offerings to Beat the Summer Heat

With the summer crowds arriving at Disney Parks worldwide and the temperatures continuously rising, Hong Kong Disneyland decided to modify some of the Park’s daytime entertainment offerings, providing a fun and exciting way for Guests to cool down during their visit.

HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) shared that an updated summer version of the show “Follow Your Dreams” is now playing at Hong Kong Disneyland, splashing Guests to help them beat the summer heat.

“Follow Your Dreams” Summer Version has arrived, the show now splashes water to help you beat the summer heat! #hongkongdisneyland #hkdisneyland #hkdl #disney #disneyparks #香港ディズニーランド #FollowYourDreams

They also shared a video of this updated show on their YouTube channel. You can click here to see the video.

The official Hong Kong Disneyland website describes this summer daytime spectacular as follows:

As the summer sun shines down on the castle and majestic water fountains rise to the sky, come enjoy an even wetter and wilder “Follow Your Dreams” castle show. Embrace the Power of Dreams

With the magnificent new castle as the backdrop, this 20-minute dazzling delight features an original theme song and a number of classic Disney tunes with contemporary arrangements. Mickey Mouse and friends will take the stage, accompanied by singers and dancers, magnificent large-scale props, and effects such as fog jets, bubbles, and sparkulars. What’s more, this refreshing summer show features even more water elements in the opening number, celebration suite, and the grand finale, which bring an added cool factor. So “Follow Your Dreams” and embrace even brighter smiles this summer. Related: Nighttime Spectacular Debuts at Disney Park Despite Inclement Weather With temperatures forecasted to be in the high eighties this week, this updated show will provide a much-needed way to cool down while enjoying Mickey Mouse’s and friends’ company.

Recently, the Park also saw the surprise return of the Pixar Water Play Street Party!, a parade with Guests’ favorite Pixar characters waving and dancing as the floats spray refreshing mist down Main Street, U.S.A.

The official Hong Kong Disneyland website describes this parade as follows: