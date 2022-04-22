Nighttime Spectacular Returns With Significant Improvements

Last night, Guests and fans were able to enjoy a surprise presentation of the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland and a live broadcast on the Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) Twitter account.

However, this beloved parade was not the only nighttime spectacular making a return, as the “We Love Mickey!” Projection Show will also return to Hong Kong Disneyland with significant improvements.

HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) posted on Twitter that Hong Kong Disneyland Park has updated the spotlight system on Main Street, U.S.A., significantly improving the brightness for tonight’s performance of “We Love Mickey!” Projection Show.

The park has upgraded the spotlight system on Main Street, USA. A significant improvement of the brightness can be seen in tonight's performance of "We Love Mickey!" Projection Show. — HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) April 21, 2022

The official Hong Kong Disneyland website describes this nighttime spectacular as follows:

“We Love Mickey!”

Minnie and her pals will gather everyone to join a surprise party for her favorite guy, Mickey! This new surprise celebration will transform the buildings along Main Street, U.S.A. into a canvas of vibrant, colorful visuals that pay tribute to Mickey’s major milestones.

The artistic experience features Mickey’s memorable classics, his full-color heyday, and a crazy kaleidoscope of Mickey in modern styles. Don’t forget to share your applause for surprise Mickey himself, who will appear in his finest attire. Everyone is invited to this grand event that you’ll want to relive again and again!