Nighttime Spectacular Debuts at Disney Park Despite Inclement Weather

The long-awaited nighttime spectacular Momentous made its debut at Hong Kong Disneyland with a magical performance despite inclement weather.

We reported on this new show being announced at Hong Kong Disneyland despite a prolonged closure of the Park. After months of anticipation, Momentous made an emotional debut, delighting Guests in the middle of a heavy rain and lightning storm.

“Momentous” debuted in heavy rain. #Momentous #LiveTheMoment #LoveTheMemory

HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) shared a video of this spectacular world premiere, where theatrical lights, fireworks, lasers, and projections lit up the rainy sky of Hong Kong Disneyland.

Check out the world premiere of #Momentous, it’s time to enjoy the most magical show on Earth! Video: https://youtu.be/KxAy0FP5GJI #hongkongdisneyland #hkdisneyland #hkdl #disney #disneyparks #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #LiveTheMoment #LoveTheMemory

HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) also shared the most recent promotional video for the Most Magical Show on Earth, showcasing the song “Love the Memory,” which was specially created for this show.

Promotional video of #Momentous from HKDL. #hongkongdisneyland #hkdisneyland #hkdl #disney #disneyparks #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #LiveTheMoment #LoveTheMemory

Momentous will begin its official presentations on June 18, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays at 8:30 pm, according to the official Hong Kong Disneyland website.

The official Hong Kong Disneyland website describes Momentous as follows:

The Magical Show on Earth has arrived. Are you ready for the most mesmerizing nighttime experience in Hong Kong? Prepare yourself for “Momentous”, an all-new nighttime spectacular at Hong Kong Disneyland. Beginning June 18, 2022, this much-anticipated show—filled with magic and light—will illuminate the night sky with over 20 minutes of music and memorable moments in one monumental journey. Set Sail on the Journey of Life with Disney Stories and Characters The show will invite guests to celebrate each stage of life and cherish the time spent with loved ones. Guests will sail through the journey of life through a series of six chapters, along with images of approximately 150 Disney characters from almost 40 Disney and Pixar stories. Multi-sensory Effects Together Bring the Castle to Life “Momentous” seamlessly introduces multi-sensory illusions to create a sensational, unprecedented nighttime storytelling experience. The stunning combination of multimedia elements, including projection mapping, water projections, theatrical lighting, lasers, choreographed water fountains, flames, pyrotechnics and firework effects demonstrate how this heartfelt and magical experience has been planned is like no other. Storytelling Music Music has always been at the heart of Disney shows. This time, the production is fully decked out with an original soundtrack and a full orchestra to evoke a powerful and memorable performance. The soaring anthem, “Love the Memory”, has been specially created to encourage guests to celebrate each beautiful stage of life and to live each day to the fullest. In an ever-changing world, guests are especially reminded to take the time to appreciate their families and loved ones, treasure life’s joyful moments, and embrace the excitement of the future.

