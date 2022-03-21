Shut Down Disney Park Promotes Nighttime Spectacular

It is always exciting when a Disney Park is able to announce something new is coming, especially if that Disney Park has been shut down for months.
On January 5, we reported that Hong Kong Disneyland would be closing for two weeks beginning on January 7 to try and stop the current COVID-19 spread in the area. The closure was only meant to last for 14 days, but the Park had extended that closure for another two weeks — just one week after the initial closure. Then we announced that the Park was set to open on April 20, 2022, however as we have seen with the previous reopening dates, things can easily be pushed back.
That being said, it seems Disney is looking to keep moving forward despite the ongoing closure of the Park. Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog) shared the logo for the new nighttime show coming to Hong Kong Disneyland, Momentous.
First Look: Upcoming nighttime spectacular “#Momentous” (#迪士尼星夢光影之旅) for #HongKongDisneyland
It will be launched later this year with the Castle of Magical Dreams as its backdrop, along with a host of other new offerings to enhance guest affinity and boost visitation.
— Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog) March 21, 2022
More on Momentous
As stated on Disney Wiki, this is what the show is being described as:
Momentous is an upcoming nighttime fireworks and projection mapping show that will debut at Hong Kong Disneyland. Unlike its predecessors Disney in the Stars and We Love Mickey!, this new show includes projection mapping, lasers, and searchlights, as well as pyrotechnics and water fountains. The performances will take place every Friday to Sunday.
The show was originally named as Cherish the Memories in English and was scheduled to open in Fall 2020, as part of Hong Kong Disneyland’s 15th anniversary celebration. However, it was delayed to 2022, since the opening was postponed indefinitely following the closure of the park due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More on Hong Kong Disneyland
The Hong Kong Disneyland site states:
- As required by the government, Hong Kong Disneyland Park is temporarily closed until Apr 20, 2022.
- Resort hotels, restaurants and certain recreation facilities will remain open with adjusted level of services. Details
- Arrangements for unused Park Tickets, Designated In-Park Products and Magic Access membership will be announced when Park reopens. For hotel bookings with check-in date falling within this period, free cancellation can be arranged if required.
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is home to Hong Kong Disneyland Park and is located near Penney’s Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong. It was also just announced that Hong Kong will suspend for a month transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus, deepening the global financial hub’s isolation.
Hong Kong Disneyland is an incredibly popular Park that brings in millions of Guests each year. After opening in 2005, Guests quickly came to love the theme park as much as Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort! Much like its American counterparts, Hong Kong Disneyland has a ton of Disney Hotels to visit!
- Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel
- Disney’s Hollywood Hotel
- Disney Explorer’s Lodge
With fireworks (Cherish the Memories) returning to the Castle of Magical Dreams in Fantasyland next year and international travel reopening, there will surely be a lot more tourism in 2022 to Hong Kong Disneyland! Plus, who would not want to check out Arendelle: World of Frozen, a new land with amazing attractions that are currently under construction.
