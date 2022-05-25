Brand-New Nighttime Spectacular Coming to Disney Park Next Month

The Disney Parks are filled with unique attractions, shows, and offerings, but one of the things Guests look forward to when visiting the theme parks is the nighttime spectaculars.

Walt Disney World offers various nighttime shows, including Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. Disneyland Resort also offers a few different nighttime shows including Disneyland Forever Fireworks at Disneyland Park and World of Color at Disney California Adventure.

Now, Disney Guests can look forward to a brand-new nighttime spectacular, as it has been announced Momentous will be debuting at Hong Kong Disneyland next month!

According to Disney Magical Kingdom Blog on Twitter, the new Momentous nighttime spectacular will debut at Hong Kong Disneyland next month. Per their Tweet:

The all-new multimedia nighttime spectacular, “#Momentous,” will be ready to enlighten guests’ nights and hearts at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in Mid-June, 2022!

Behind The Magic ✨ ｜"#Momentous" @ Hong Kong Disneyland Resort ✨ The all-new multimedia nighttime spectacular, "#Momentous," will be ready to enlighten guests' nights and hearts at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in Mid-June, 2022! #Disney #迪士尼 #DisneyParks #HKDL pic.twitter.com/Y1mznYzNVC — Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog) May 25, 2022

In the promotional video shared, we now know that Momentous will showcase over 150 Disney characters from about 40 animated films, including Frozen (2013), The Little Mermaid (1989), Bambi (1942), The Princess and the Frog (2009), and more.

The nighttime show will go through six different chapters, which will bring Guests through the different stages in life, including those special first moments and life’s greatest achievements, but also the difficulties we can face.

“All of our Guests will see themselves reflected in these moments that we show them upon the Castle, ” Show Director James Silson said.

Executive, Theatrical Development with Disney Live Entertainment, Michael Jung, also explained, “We wanted to really remind people of how fleeting time is and how important those memories are to cherish and to really live in.”

Jung continued, “The Disney music is really the heart of the story telling. Each of the songs was arranged specifically for this show. We also created an original song, ‘Love the Memory’.”

As stated on Disney Wiki, the show is currently being described as:

Momentous is an upcoming nighttime fireworks and projection mapping show that will debut at Hong Kong Disneyland. Unlike its predecessors Disney in the Stars and We Love Mickey!, this new show includes projection mapping, lasers, and searchlights, as well as pyrotechnics and water fountains. The performances will take place every Friday to Sunday. The show was originally named as Cherish the Memories in English and was scheduled to open in Fall 2020, as part of Hong Kong Disneyland’s 15th anniversary celebration. However, it was delayed to 2022, since the opening was postponed indefinitely following the closure of the park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Are you excited to see the new nighttime show, Momentous, come to Hong Kong Disneyland next month? Let us know in the comments below.