Several Attractions Closed at Disney Park Due to Intense Heat

High temperatures continue to strike Disney Parks worldwide, causing extreme measures to be taken to ensure the safety of all Guests.

In the wake of the intense heat wave striking Paris and other European countries, Disneyland Paris has been forced to temporarily close some attractions to ensure the safety of Guests visiting the Parisian Park.

Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) shared a video showing the different attractions affected by the intense heat, including Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin, RC Racer, Les Tapis Volants – Flying Carpets Over Agrabah, and Cars ROAD TRIP, among others.

Some attractions remain temporarily closed today for safety reasons, due to the heat wave. Good luck to the Cast Members who work on site and behind the scenes to guarantee the magic.

Certaines attractions restent fermées temporairement aujourd'hui pour des raisons de sécurité, du fait de la canicule. Bon courage au Cast Members qui œuvrent sur place et en coulisses pour garantir la magie. pic.twitter.com/AfEE1iXjXZ — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) July 19, 2022

Most of these attractions are located under direct sunlight, which is not ideal considering the high temperatures experienced throughout Europe recently. While this decision may affect Guests who were planning to experience these attractions during their visit, they must be aware that Disneyland Paris is enforcing this decision keeping their safety as the top priority.

We recently saw Hong Kong Disneyland implementing several measures to provide Guests with options to cool down and beat the summer heat, including the addition of water splashers and mist sprayers to the Park’s entertainment offerings and interactive activities.

We strongly advise our readers to prepare for the high temperatures if they have an upcoming trip planned to Disneyland Paris or any other Disney Park, stay hydrated, have an additional way to cool down like a handheld fan with them, take breaks when needed, and seek as much shade as possible when outdoors.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

But perhaps the most exciting news of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus, which will officially open on July 20. Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is nearly complete and ready to welcome recruits to join forces with some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and live their own Marvel adventure.

The opening of Avengers Campus in the Parisian Park is part of a multi-year expansion project that will include Frozen and Star Wars-themed areas. We recently saw massive cranes carrying out the initial construction tasks for the next big project at Disneyland Paris, a Frozen-themed expansion. You can read more about this development here.

Have you been affected by the intense heat while visiting a Disney Park? What are your tips to beat the heat? Let us know in the comments below!